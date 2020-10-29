British Columbia in 'danger zone' on COVID-19, province's top doctor says

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. nbsp;B.C.'s top doctor says the latest COVID-19 death in the province reminds people that the virus can't tell the difference in size of gatherings, which makes it even more important to limit get-togethers as cases continue to rise. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito