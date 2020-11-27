Calgary panda pair heading home to China after pandemic crimps zoo's bamboo supplies

Da Mao, an adult male panda bear, looks on as media photograph him at the Calgary Zoo during the opening of its giant panda habitat, Panda Passage, in Calgary, Alta., Monday, May 7, 2018. The Calgary Zoo says two giant pandas are on their way home to China today. The zoo said in May that it would be sending the pair back early because the COVID-19 pandemic was making it difficult to source bamboo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh