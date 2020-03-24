Avalanche Canada cuts warnings service one month early due to COVID-19

Backcountry skiers are dwarfed by the mountains as they make their way along a mountain ridge near McGillivray Pass Lodge located in the southern Chilcotin Mountains of British Columbia, on January 10, 2012. Avalanche Canada says it is shutting down its warning service because of restrictions related to the spread of COVID-19. A statement from the service says its forecasts rely primarily on data from a network of avalanche experts across Western Canada, but early closure of backcountry operations has cut the flow of information. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward