Gynecologist describes trauma to woman found dead in bathtub at Edmonton hotel

The hotel room at the Yellowhead Inn in Edmonton where Cindy Gladue's body was found in June 2011 is shown in this police handout photo entered as court evidence. Ontario truck driver Bradley Barton is on trial charged with manslaughter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO — Edmonton Police Service, Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta

EDMONTON - An obstetrician and gynecologist says an excessive amount of force caused an injury to a woman found dead in a bathtub at an Edmonton hotel.

Dr. Erin Bader, who works at Edmonton's Royal Alexandra Hospital, is testifying at the manslaughter trial of Bradley Barton.

The Ontario truck driver, who is 52, is accused of killing 36-year-old Cindy Gladue, a Metis and Cree mother, at the Yellowhead Inn in June 2011.

A medical examiner told the jury earlier this week that Gladue died of blood loss from a wound in her vagina.

Bader testified that excessive force not only caused an 11-centimetre tear in Galdue's vaginal wall but also broke significant blood vessels.

She says the tearing of the vessels caused the deadly blood loss.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.