Youth facing murder charge after assault on 13-year-old girl in Edmonton

EDMONTON - Police in Edmonton say a youth has been charged with murder in the death of a 13-year-old girl.
Officers were called to an assault Friday night in the city's northeast.
Police say the girl was found with serious injuries.
Paramedics treated the teen and took her to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Police say another girl has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
She cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2020.