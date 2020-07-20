In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. A self-reported case of COVID-19 may be the region's first reported case of the virus and the Haida Nation has stepped up measures to slow the spread of the illness. THE CANADIAN PRESS/CDC via AP, File