Health officials in Saskatchewan report five new COVID-19 cases

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

REGINA - Saskatchewan is reporting five new cases of COVID-19, mostly from the far north.

Health officials say the provincial total sits at 627, with 521 people having recovered.

Five people are in hospital, three of whom are receiving intensive care.

Seven people have died.

RCMP in Saskatchewan say over the past week it received 25 complaints of more than 10 people gathering and 12 complaints of people who were not following self-isolating rules.

Police say only one charge was laid related to COVID-19, but didn't provide specifics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.