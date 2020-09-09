Court appearance for man accused of killing Alberta doctor at walk-in clinic

An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., on August 11, 2020. A man accused of killing a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta is scheduled to appear in court today. Deng Mabiour is charged with first-degree murder in death of Dr. Walter Reynolds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh