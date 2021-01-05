VANCOUVER - A 37-year-old man has died after being shot by police in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighbourhood early Tuesday.
Paramedics called for help in response to a man who was acting aggressively and erratically at a residential building, police said in a news release.
The man sustained injuries after allegedly smashing a window and throwing large objects into the street before police arrived, they said.
Police said they received reports the man was chasing people on the street with a weapon, "using it in an aggressive and threatening manner."
He was subsequently shot by police.
Police did not provide further details, while the province's police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, has been notified.
The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner said Tuesday it will also undertake a separate investigation under the Police Act.
The civilian oversight agency initiates mandatory investigations whenever an incident involving municipal police officers results in death or serious harm.
It said in a news release its investigation would examine all of the officers' actions and the police department's operations in relation to the incident.
It said the commissioner's office would monitor the progress of the probe by the Independent Investigations Office and it would seek "prompt disclosure of their investigation at the appropriate time."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2021.