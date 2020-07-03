PEACE RIVER, Alta. - A flood warning has been issued for the rain-swollen Smoky River near the Hamlet of Watino in northwestern Alberta.

Birch Hills County has declared a state of local emergency and issued a mandatory evacuation order for people in the remote area.

The county says people should leave immediately and report to a reception centre at Tangent Community Hall.

Reeve Gerald Manzulenko says the safety and well-being of residents is the top priority.

The county is urging people to stay away from river edges and low–lying areas.

The county has a population of about 1,600.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 3, 2020

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.