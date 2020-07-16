CALGARY - Two adults and a teen from Ottawa have been charged with murder in the death of a man in a south Calgary park earlier this week.

Police officers were sent out on Tuesday after witnesses reported a man inside a parked vehicle had been shot.

An autopsy has identified the victim as 23-year-old Christian Navos of Edmonton.

A police helicopter was used to locate a suspect vehicle and tracked it until an arrest was made.

First-degree murder charges have been laid against Joseph Chlala, 19; and 35-year-old Troy Lemke, both of Calgary; and a 15-year-old male from Ottawa.

All three are to appear in court Monday.

