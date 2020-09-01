New supportive housing coming for homeless in Vancouver, province and city say

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson listens during a housing announcement in Coquitlam, B.C., on April 13, 2018. The B.C. government and City of Vancouver say they are partnering to build 450 new supportive homes for people experiencing homelessness.Housing Minister Selina Robinson and Mayor Kennedy Stewart announced today that 98 temporary modular homes are planned for Vernon Drive and 350 units of permanent supportive housing are planned for other city-owned land. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck