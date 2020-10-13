VANCOUVER - The latest developments from Tuesday night's televised leaders debate in the B.C. election (all times Pacific):
6:40 p.m.
The televised leaders debate in B.C. began with the three party leaders explaining their approach to helping the province's economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson likened the pandemic to a "wartime economy" and said governments around the world will be dealing with deficits as he defended his promise to eliminate the PST for a year.
Asked why he called an election during the pandemic, NDP Leader John Horgan said people's worlds "have been turned upside down" and he thought the province wanted to put the election behind it.
Green Leader Sonia Furstenau responded to a question about her opposition to two major pipeline projects by promising jobs across the province with a switch to clean energy.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2020.