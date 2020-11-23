VICTORIA - British Columbia health officials are working to clear up confusion surrounding health restriction guidelines announced last week.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix spent part of their news conference today explaining what counts as an event or social gathering.
Non-essential travel is not recommended across the province, and worship services along with community and social events have been suspended.
Henry and Dix announced 1,933 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days, along with 17 additional deaths for a total of 348.
It brings the province's total to 27,407, with 7,360 active cases.
Groups ranging from religious organizations to theatres have expressed confusion over the specifics of the plan, including what counts as an event.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2020.