VANCOUVER - Three people have been killed in what Vancouver police say are two separate homicides in the city.

Const. Tania Visintin says two people were found unresponsive in a hotel room in the Downtown Eastside at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

She says one died at the scene while the other died later in hospital.

Officers were called to a southeast Vancouver neighbourhood about 30 minutes later for a report of shots fired.

One person was found dead in front of a home.

Visintin says the shooting and the two hotel deaths are not linked and the public is not believed to be at risk.

This report was first published Sept. 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.