Loophole in relief funds could be exploited by scammers: NDP MP

NDP MP Don Davies speaks during a news conference on blood plasma clinics in Ottawa on November 15, 2016. A loophole in the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit that doesn't prohibit people charging fees to help others get relief funds needs to be closed to prevent scams, an NDP MP says. Don Davies, who represents Vancouver Kingsway, says 77 seniors at a residence in east Vancouver were approached by an individual offering to register them for the relief funds in exchange for a 10 per cent cut of the money. None of the seniors approached were actually eligible for the benefit, Davies said. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld