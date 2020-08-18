At least 30 COVID-19 cases linked to religious activities in Alberta: Hinshaw

EDMONTON - Alberta's chief medical officer of health says recent religious activities in the province are responsible for at least 30 COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw says 15 cases are linked to a church in Edmonton, a city that has seen a growing number of people testing positive for the virus.
Hinshaw says anyone who was at the Bible Pentecostal Church between July 26 and Aug. 12 should get tested.
She says another three COVID-19 cases in Alberta have been linked to a religious gathering in a hamlet in northwestern Alberta, bringing the total to 15.
The event, called It Is Time Canada, was held in Deadwood, Alta., from July 30 to Aug. 2.
Health officials in British Columbia say at least 17 people who attended the same gathering have tested positive.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2020