BC Hydro offers options to cut power consumption by mobile home residents

A new report from BC Hydro says mobile homes gobble power, putting their primarily senior or low-income residents at a disadvantage.

The report released Tuesday by the Crown utility finds manufactured homes use 50 per cent more electricity per square foot than the average single-family residence. Hydro meters are shown on the side of a housing unit in Oakville, Ont., on December 6, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan