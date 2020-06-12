Businessman David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. following wire fraud guilty plea

The membership in the Order of British Columbia for businessman and former Canadian Football League player David Sidoo has been terminated. David Sidoo, of Vancouver, leaves following his federal court hearing in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme in Boston, March 15, 2019. Sidoo pleaded guilty to a mail fraud conspiracy charge in Boston federal court on Friday, March 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-The Boston Globe, Jonathan Wiggs, *MANDATORY CREDIT*