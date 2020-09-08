Major crime investigators join search for missing man in Fort St. James, B.C.

William Leonard Price, 55, is shown in this undated handout photo. The RCMP's Major Crime Unit has taken over a missing person investigation in northern British Columbia. Mounties say in a news release that 55-year-old William Price was reported missing after he failed to show up for work on Aug. 31. Price's employer phoned his family and when they were unable to locate him, the police were called. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP