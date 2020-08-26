Calgary man who killed daughter in drunk-driving crash to be sentenced Sept. 9

The sign at the Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary, is shown on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. Kelsey Nelson now lives with a brain injury after she was thrown from a vehicle in a fatal drunk driving crash that left her best friend dead. The 20-year-old shared an emotional victim impact statement in a Calgary courtroom Tuesday during a sentencing hearing for the man behind the wheel, her friend’s father. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland