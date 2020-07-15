RCMP say someone left needle-filled lemons in Port Coquitlam, B.C., park

A lemon tied to a tree branch and speared with multiple sewing needles is shown in a police handout image. Two lemons with sewing needles in them have been found alongside trails in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia. RCMP in the area are asking members of the public to be on the lookout for more needled fruits, call police if they find any and asking that people do not throw the evidence in the garbage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP, *MANDATORY CREDIT*