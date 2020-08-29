Friday night shooting in Calgary leaves two dead, one in hospital

CALGARY - Police in Calgary are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one person in hospital.
Officers responded to an area in northwest Calgary before 9 p.m. local time Friday after reports of shots being fired.
Upon arrival police found two deceased men in a vehicle while a third male was transported to hospital with gunshot wounds.
There are no suspects in custody at this time, but police believe it was a targeted attack.
Since the investigation is in its early stages no further information on the case is being released.