LILLOOET, B.C. - A 10-year-old boy has escaped serious harm in a cougar attack in British Columbia's Interior.
The Conservation Officer Service says the animal attacked on Monday near a remote family cabin on Marshall Lake northwest of Lillooet.
The service says two women and four children were walking when the boy ran ahead.
It says the cougar dropped from a tree and swiped at the boy, knocking him to the ground and scratching his back and chest.
The service says a border collie with the group jumped on the cougar's back while others screamed and threw rocks, forcing the cat to flee.
The boy's injuries aren't considered life-threatening and the service's predator attack team remains at the site of the confrontation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2020.