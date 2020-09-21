Alberta police watchdog investigating fatal police shooting in Edmonton

A confiscated weapong is shown in this undated police handout photo. Alberta's police watchdog says it is investigating after a 48-year-old man was shot and killed during a confrontation with Edmonton police. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team say police were called Friday afternoon after a man was seen with a gun in the alley behind a motel and then in the backyard of a nearby home in Edmonton's east end. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - ASIRT