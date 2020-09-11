VICTORIA - British Columbia is reporting an additional 132 cases of COVID-19 and one new outbreak at a health-care facility.
Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry say the outbreak at Evergreen Hamlets in Surrey is the 14th long-term care or assisted-living facility to have an active outbreak.
Three acute-care facilities also have outbreaks.
The Fraser Health Authority says a staff member at Evergreen Hamlets tested positive for the virus and is in self-isolation at home.
In a joint statement, Dix and Henry say there were no additional deaths.
There have been a total of 6,962 cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with 1,461 active cases.
Another 3,198 people are being monitored because of an exposure to known cases.
Forty-nine people are in hospital being treated for COVID-19, including 10 in intensive care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 11, 2020.