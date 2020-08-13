VICTORIA - British Columbia's Health Minister warned those planning on holding large parties and events this upcoming weekend to expect visits from officials to ensure COVID-19 guidelines are being followed.
Adrian Dix says parties may not be immediately shut down but there would be consequences for those found flaunting the rules.
The pronouncement comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in B.C., particularly among young adults between the ages of 20 to 29.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says those infections have been seen after exposure events, such as parties where young adults have been gathering.
But she cautioned against demonizing younger people, saying many of them are following the government's pandemic guidelines.
B.C. announced 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the province's total to 4,274 but no new deaths.
This report was published by The Canadian Press on Aug. 13, 2020.