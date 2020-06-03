Police make arrest in death of Calgary chef killed in break and enter

Christophe Herblin is shown in a Calgary Police Service handout photo. Police in Calgary have made an arrest in the case of a chef killed during an attempted break and enter at a cannabis shop next to a cafe he was about to open. Christophe Herblin, who was 56, had responded to an alarm on March 14 at the cafe site and was later attacked by three individuals who were trying to use his business to break into the cannabis store.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Police Service MANDATORY CREDIT