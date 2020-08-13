MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. - A five-month investigation in B.C. has resulted in charges against a man in what Ridge Meadows RCMP say is the largest seizure of drugs, weapons and cash in the detachment's history.
The RCMP say the drug investigation began in March with a focus on so-called blue fentanyl, which they say is believed to be linked to multiple overdose deaths in the Lower Mainland.
On July 15, police say they executed search warrants at homes in Maple Ridge and Mission.
The RCMP say more than $114,000 was seized, as well as about 3.5 kilograms of what was suspected to be fentanyl — which police estimate is about 35,000 street doses of the drug — along with other suspected drugs.
Weapons were seized by police, including a semi-automatic pistol and a sub-machine gun with its barrel sawed off.
A 34-year-old man from Maple Ridge has been charged with nine weapons offences, and police say they are forwarding 11 further drug related charges to the Crown for consideration.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 13, 2011.