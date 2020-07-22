Health-care aide in Edmonton faces frauc charges involving seniors

An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton, Oct. 2, 2017. The Edmonton Police Service’s Senior Protection Unit has laid fraud charges against a 53-year-old health-care aide in connection with two cases of alleged elder abuse. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

EDMONTON - Charges have been laid against an Edmonton health-care aide who is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from two seniors in her care.

Police say a 75-year-old man contacted them in December 2018 to complain that his health-care worker had defrauded him of almost $160,000.

An investigation identified an 86-year-old woman who alleged that her care provider had taken almost $400,000 from her between May 2016 and June 2019.

Sofia Sharin Hafiz, who is 53, is charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000.

Investigators are encouraging seniors with similar experiences to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2020

