Stolen jade boulder found and returned, says B.C. gift shop owner

The owner of a gift shop in British Columbia's southern Interior says a jade boulder, shown here, stolen from outside the store earlier this month has been found. Heidi Roy says the nearly 1,300-kilogram slab of jade stolen from outside Cariboo Jade and Gifts in Cache Creek was spotted by a member of the public who recognized it from the publicity the theft received. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heidi Roy *MANDATORY CREDIT*