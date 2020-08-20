Man charged in death of 15-year-old from northern Alberta First Nation

Roderica Ribbonleg, 15, is shown in this undated police handout photo. Police have charged a man in the death of a 15-year-old girl from a northern Alberta First Nation. Roderica Ribbonleg of Little Red River Cree Nation was last seen July 5 in the area of John D'or Prairie, about 750 kilometres north of Edmonton. Officers arrested Jason Alec Tallcree in John D'Or Prairie, where he lives, on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP