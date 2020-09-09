Man taken to hospital after shooting, Alberta police searching for suspects

DRAYTON VALLEY, Alta. - RCMP say a 25-year old man has been transported to hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest after a shooting in central Alberta.

Mounties responded at 8:42 a.m. to a 911 call about the shooting in Drayton Valley, which is about 130 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

They say it's believed to be an isolated incident and public safety is not at risk.

Police say suspects in a pickup truck are believed to be in possession of a firearm and should not be approached.

Officers are looking for a black extended cab, older model truck that witnesses saw at the scene.

They say there's a white and red decal on the rear window, which could be a maple leaf.

