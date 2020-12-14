Two men charged in death of 16-year-old boy in northern Alberta community

The RCMP logo is seen outside RRCMP "E" Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. Two men have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 16-year-old boy in a small community northeast of Edmonton. Alberta RCMP say officers from Smoky Lake responded to a call to help EMS in Goodfish Lake, Alta., about 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 DD

SMOKY LAKE, Alta. - Two men have been charged following the death of a teenage boy in a small community northeast of Edmonton.

Alberta RCMP say officers from Smoky Lake responded to a call to help EMS in Goodfish Lake, Alta., about 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 2.

A 16-year-old boy was declared dead at the scene.

Officers with the major crimes unit arrested and charged the two men Friday.

Sean Steinhauer, who is 30, and 32-year old Ryan Cardinal — both of no fixed address — are each charged with second-degree murder.

Police say the men were remanded into custody after a judicial hearing and are to appear in St. Paul provincial court on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.