B.C. First Nation faces COVID-19 outbreak; community leaders issue racism warnings

Cowichan Tribes general manager Derek Thompson is photographed in Cowichan Bay, B.C., on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. A First Nations community on Vancouver Island is fighting to contain a COVID-19 outbreak while facing intolerance from some members of the surrounding community. Cowichan Tribes general manager Derek Thompson says some members of his Duncan-area First Nation have faced discrimination in the community since COVID-19 cases were first reported this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito