Inpatient admissions suspended at Delta Hospital due to COVID-19 outbreak

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. The hospital in Delta., B.C., is not admitting inpatients due to an outbreak of COVID-19, though the emergency and surgical daycare departments remain open. The Fraser Health Authority, which operates Delta Hospital, says patients requiring care outside those units will not be admitted "for the time being" on order to protect them from the risk of transmission. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck