Officials set to release estimates of the extent of COVID-19 spread in B.C.

A health-care worker is silhouetted as she walks past the British Columbia mobile medical unit set up outside Abbotsford Regional Hospital in Abbotsford, B.C. Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The mobile medical unit was deployed to Abbotsford to assist with the COVID-19 outbreak that has occurred at the Mission Correctional Institution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

 JOH

VICTORIA - British Columbia is preparing to release its latest estimates of how the new coronavirus may spread through the province over the coming months.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix and health ministry officials release the epidemiological modelling later today.

The data comes as the health ministry reports 14 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1,575.

The province says cases have been identified at four more long-term care facilities, including one in Cranbrook, meaning 26 care or assisted-living facilities in B.C., are dealing with outbreaks.

An acute care unit at Ridge Meadows Hospital east of Vancouver has also reported one patient diagnosed with COVID-19.

The province says there have been 78 deaths, most of them in Metro Vancouver.

The report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2020

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.