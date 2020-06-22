Child sent to hospital with serious injuries after hit-and-run in Calgary

CALGARY - Police are searching for a driver who left the scene after hitting a child in southeast Calgary.
Police say a 17-month-old child was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in the community of Deer Ridge at 10:40 a.m.
They say the child was transported by ambulance to Alberta Children's Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Officers from the traffic section are asking for help to locate the driver of the vehicle involved.
Police say it's believed to be a dark-coloured — possibly green — sport utility vehicle.
They say the driver may be unaware of the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
