'Indescribable': Calgary officer killed in traffic stop leaves behind pregnant wife

Sgt. Andrew Harnett is shown in this undated handout photo. A memorial of flowers and balloons continued to grow Monday at the site where a Calgary police officer was killed as the two teens accused in his death made their first court appearances. Blue ribbons were tied to trees, light standards, mailboxes and on to police cars in memory of Sgt. Andrew Harnett, who was hit and dragged late last Thursday night while attempting to stop an SUV with plates that didn't match. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Calgary Police Service