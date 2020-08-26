Why one Quebec health worker is honouring the pandemic's victims with an 'altar for the dead'

A planter is shown in Montreal in this undated handout photo. 'Memento mori" is Latin for Remember You Will Die. The words are inscribed on a vertical planter, which was created by Adriana Enriquez-Rosas to pay tribute to the seniors who have died in the COVID-19 pandemic. The "altar for the dead" is a Mexican tradition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Elvira Truglia