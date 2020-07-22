The BC Hockey League is planning to start the 2020-21 regular season on Dec. 1, pending approval from the Provincial Health Office.
The December start date will give the league the best chance at an uninterrupted season and aligns with the NHL’s plan to start its 2020-21 season.
Play will continue further into the spring.
Teams will have the option to hold an extended training camp from September to November beginning Sept. 8, which will include regular on-ice training. The training camps will strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines.
West Kelowna Warriors President Chris Laurie said in a news release that he likes the league’s return-to-play plans.
“We are pleased with this start date,” said Laurie. “The regular season will start later and play deeper into next spring. We will still have our players here developing this fall, but it provides us an additional couple months to prepare to host our fans again in Royal Lepage Place. In the long run, I think we’ll all be better off for it.”
Once the province moves into Phase 3 of viaSport BC’s Return to Play model, exhibition competition with other BCHL teams can be expanded in-region.
Exhibition games will be streamed live on HockeyTV and live-scored on the BCHL website.
A full schedule will be announced at a later date.