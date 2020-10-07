The West Kelowna Warriors came up just short in a pair of close games with the Penticton Vees on the weekend.
The Vees were 3-2 winners in regulation time Friday in Penticton and won by the same score in a shootout Saturday in West Kelowna.
At Royal LePage Place on Saturday, the Vees scored twice in the three-round shootout to get the win.
Penticton led 2-1 after the first period with each team scoring on a five-on-three power play. John Evans gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead. Quinn Huston and Matteo Costantini replied for the Vees.
Evans evened the score in the second. Both teams had chances in the third and overtime but West Kelowna’s Zach Bennett and Vees’ Yaniv Perets both turned in strong performances in goal.
Evans had a chance to send the shootout to an extra round, but was denied.
Friday in Penticton, Costantini scored the only goal of the third period to give the Vees the win, despite the Warriors firing 14 shots on Perets in the final 20 minutes.
West Kelowna outshot Penticton 33-31 on the night.
Ethan Martini scored the only goal of the first period for the Vees.
Tyson Jugnauth and Elan Bar Lev Wise scored for West Kelowna in the second with Tristian Amonte replying for the Vees.
The Vees and Warriors are playing in a four-team Okanagan Cup tournament ahead of the BC Hockey League season, slated to start in December.
The Vees have won all four of their games in the tournament. The Warriors have won two of four.
The Warriors will host Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Friday and visit Salmon Arm on Saturday.