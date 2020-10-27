Exhaust fumes are a thing of the past inside Summerland Arena, where the ice is now being resurfaced by a battery-powered Zamboni.
“Once again Summerland scores in our efforts to transition to a low-carbon future,” acting Mayor Doug Holmes said in a press release Monday.
“There are also a hat trick of financial benefits for going electric: the district saves on fuel, on maintenance costs, and on the reduced strain on the arena’s ventilation system due to the elimination of carbon emissions.”
The new Zamboni, which replaced a propane-powered model, has been in use for two weeks and is already a hit with staff, according to the release.
The machine’s lithium batteries use about 13% of their charge per ice-clean, and only need to be plugged in at the halfway and end points of each 18-hour shift. By contrast, the old Zamboni burned roughly 120 litres of propane per season.
The new Zamboni cost $177,000 and was included in the district’s 2020 capital plan. It’s eligible for a $5,000 rebate from a B.C. government program meant to promote electric vehicles.
According to the Zamboni website, the company sells its conventional machines for “up to or in the low six figures.”