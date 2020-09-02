An Ivy League hockey player is coming to West Kelowna to get some ice time this season.
Wyllum Deveaux made the move to the BC Hockey League after the NCAA league announced it will not play this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sackville, N.S., native averaged half a point a game in the USHL as a 16 year old before heading to Harvard.
We are very excited to have Wyllum join the Warriors,” said Warriors coach Simon Ferguson in a news release. “He is a highly gifted offensive player that also brings a physical element. Wyllum attended college as a true freshman. We are grateful to have Wyllum with us this season.
The six-foot-two, 205-pound forward was happy to have the option to play junior A hockey.
"It was disappointing to hear the Ivy Leagues decision to cancel sports for the upcoming fall but hopefully it will prove to be the right decision in terms of health and safety”, said Deveaux in the release. “ I feel particularly bad for our seniors and other teammates who are left with limited options to play elsewhere. Thankfully I am still of age to play junior hockey and have a great opportunity to come play for West Kelowna this season," he said in the release.
Harvard teammate and former Warrior R.J. Murphy told Deveaux good things about playing in West Kelowna.
The BCHL is slated to begins its season in December.
A couple of Okanagan forwards are joining the West Kelowna Warriors for the upcoming BC Hockey League season.
Riley Sharun, 17, spent the last two seasons playing with the Okanagan Rockets of the BC Major Midget League and suited up in one game for the Warriors last season.
The West Kelowna native racked up 25 goals, 25 assists and 62 penalty minutes in 57 major midget games.
Penticton's Brennan Nelson also comes from the Rockets program, where he accumulated 27 goals, 66 assists and 94 penalty minutes in 80 major midget games.
He also tallied four assists in two games with the Warriors