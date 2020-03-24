Matthew Wedman may have only played half a season with the Kelowna Rockets, but his impact was nothing short of lasting.
That’s why the Kelowna Rockets awarded him with the Most Valuable Player trophy.
There was no awards banquet due to the transmission threat of COVID-19.
Instead, the Rockets sent out a press release with their list of winners:
Most Valuable Player, sponsored by MacDermott’s Menswear: Wedman.
Acquired from the Seattle Thunderbirds on Dec. 6, Wedman put up 17 goals and 19 assists in 35 games for the Rockets. In 19 games with Seattle before the trade, the Edmonton native had six goals and 11 assists.
Plus/Minus, sponsored by GSL Group: Conner McDonald.
The 20-year-old defenceman led the Rockets with a plus-15 rating
Scholastic Player of the Year, sponsored by the Team Doctors: Jake Poole
The first-year forward was named the Rockets Academic Achiever for November, January and February.
Most Improved, sponsored by Western Star & RJames Management Group: Elias Carmichael
One of two 16-year-old players to crack the roster this season, the defenceman had a pair of goals and eight assists
Top Scorer, sponsored by Pushor Mitchell: Pavel Novak
The rookie import led the Rockets with 25 goals and 33 assists for 58 points in 55 games. The Tabor, Czech Republic, product is ranked 89th among North American skaters on the NHL Central Scouting Midterm rankings for the upcoming 2020 NHL Draft.
Unsung Hero, sponsored by Grant Thornton: Jake Lee
The defender appeared in 60 games for the Rockets this season, collecting 30 points (5G, 25A) and 64 penalty minutes. He set career highs for goals, assists and points.
Top Defensive Forward / Hollis Peirce Award, donated by Dr. Murray Smith: Matthew Wedman
Wedman was counted on heavily in the faceoff dot for the Rockets this season, he had a team-leading faceoff percentage of 57.4%
Top Defenceman, sponsored by Melcor Lakeside Inc.: Kaedan Korczak
The Yorkton, Sask., native earns a second-straight Top Defenceman award. He set career highs with 11 goals and 38 assists.
Most Sportsmanlike, sponsored by Popeye’s Kelowna: Devin Steffler
The defenceman is also a repeat winner. In 56 games, Steffler recorded 20 penalty minutes while playing a regular role in the Rockets lineup. The Durango, Colo., product chipped in a goal and four assists.
Rookie of the Year, sponsored by CapriCMW: Novak
Novak is the first rookie to lead the Rockets in scoring since Cody Almond in 2006-07.
Humanitarian Award, sponsored by the Hamilton family: Michael Farren