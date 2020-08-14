A 16-year-old West Kelowna Warriors defenceman has already made a university commitment.
Tyson Jugnauth will attend the University of Wisconsin — where the Warriors' most famous alumni, Stanley Cup-winning defenceman Justin Schultz, spent three seasons.
Jugnauth, 16, suited up for five games with the Warriors last season in the B.C. Hockey League, but spent most of the 2019-20 campaign with the major midget Okanagan Rockets where he tallied five goals and 23 assists.
Jugnauth will skate for two seasons with the Warriors before moving on to NCAA hockey.
“We are excited for Tyson and his family to announce his commitment to the University of Wisconsin," said Warriors Head Coach Simon Ferguson in a news release. “Tyson is going to be a very important player for us for the next few seasons and his deserving of the opportunity ."
I really like the city of Madison and the Big 10 conference”, said Jugnauth. “It also has a really good track record of putting players in the NHL."