The West Kelowna Warriors have signed forward Connor Joyce for the fall, the BC Hockey League club announced Monday.
The Dedham, Mass., native tallied 11 goals and 24 assists in 28 games with St Sebastian’s in his most recent U.S. high school league season.
The five-foot-11, 170 pound Joyce had plenty of options on where to play next year, but decided to commit to the Warriors, the club said.
“I chose the BCHL because I heard several good things about the league and what it has to offer,” Joyce said. “I chose West Kelowna specifically because I heard great things about the city and the hockey culture there. I have a couple of buddies going out there as well: Jack Cronin and Pat Lawn are a pair of guys I’ve played with for years growing up, so that definitely played a role as well.”
The Warriors announced in March that Lawn, who’s from Waltham, Mass., and Cronin, from Hamilton, Mass., were coming in September.
Joyce is committed to Boston College, where former Warriors forward Mike Hardman is currently attending.
“I chatted with Mike Hardman and he had nothing but great things to say about West Kelowna,” Joyce said. “Mike helped me out with my decision indicating his time spent in West Kelowna was the best year of his life.”
Warriors coach Simon Ferguson said Joyce plays a 200-foot game and “does all the right things on and off the ice.”