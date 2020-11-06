Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick Jack Finley is joining the West Kelowna Warriors on loan.
The Kelowna product who plays for the Spokane Chiefs in the Western Hockey League will be with the Warriors until Dec. 20.
The BC Hockey League Warriors are currently playing in a pre-season tournament with other Okanagan teams. The Warriors were in Salmon Arm on Friday and host the Silverbacks tonight at 7 p.m. at Royal LePage Place. The games are being streamed on various services.
The Penticton Vees and Vernon Vipers met in Vernon on Friday and will play at the South Okanagan Events Centre tonight.
The BCHL is slated to open a 32-game regular season behind closed doors in early December. The WHL is hoping to start its season on Jan. 8.
Finley was drafted in the second round (57th overall) by the Lightning in the latest NHL entry draft. The six-foot-five, 222-pound forward scored 19 goals and 38 assists in 61 games for the Chiefs last season. He’s the son of former NHL defenceman Jeff Finley.
The Warriors also announced on Friday that Wyllum Deveaux will be the team captain with Carter Wilkie, Elan Bar Lev Wise, John Evans and blue liner Nick Ardanaz named alternate captains.
Deveaux, 20, joined the team for the season from Harvard University, where the hockey season has been scrubbed.