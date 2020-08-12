Jorden Reichenbach has held off the onslaughts of COVID-19 and has regained control of his business.
Fighters and entrepreneurs learn quickly how to adapt any situation in order to survive, and win.
When your business is fighting, that lesson is beaten, literally, into you.
Reichenbach is not only a world champion at Brazilian jiu-jitsu, it’s also his business.
The things he learned on the mat, and on the pitch as a pro rugby player, serve him well running four Pacific Top Team jiu-jitsu clubs.
Business was good and the West Kelowna club had recently moved to 205 – 2205 Louie Dr. when COVID-19 forced him to close his clubs.
“We went from joking about toilet paper to full blast panic mode,” he said with a laugh in his West Kelowna gym. “We didn’t have time to think about it and now we’re trying to figure out where we’re going.”
Like other businesses that were forced to close, he had financial help from the government, but he still had expenses and rent to pay, and no revenue.
But Reichenbach used the down time to polish his business skills and positioned himself to be ready to re-open when the time was right.
That time is now.
“We are open now in West Kelowna and will open Aug. 22 in Kelowna,” he said.
“We opened our smaller schools first — West Kelowna, Penticton and Abbotsford — so we could get a feel for how things would work; we have had a ton of positive feedback.”
Before re-opening, Reichenbach and Clint Cooper, head instructor in West Kelowna, scrutinized how clubs in Calgary and Vancouver that had opened in June had fared.
They analyzed and adapted what they learned to ensure they were as ready as they could be when West Kelowna re-opened Aug. 3.
“We weren’t the first, so it gave us a lot of time to make our decisions and based on our protocols and on what we were seeing — what worked, what made sense —came up with our plan,” said Cooper who spent the down time learning how to fly fish.
“We were able to build the base of our plan and modify it to the building and the size of the gym.”
On re-opening day, seven new members showed up to train in West Kelowna.
“The first class back was pretty good,” said Cooper, who has competed in international tournaments since 2012, winning regional
titles.
“You always have a lot of fear that it won’t be what we need.”
He was worried people would complain about the class size, the limited space and limited number of partners, but everyone was just eager to be back.
“We are happy with what we have in place. We keep everyone training in a way that is keeps them safe.”
But, Reichenbach, Cooper and assistant instructor Cain McCabe are constantly adjusting their methods and protocols to ensure member safety is paramount.
“We have been talking about spacing the exits and entries a bit more. It was clustering a little bit more than we’d like.”
Reichenbach and his staff know that providing a safe environment is the key to staying open.
“We have strict guidelines to protect our members,” Reichenbach said. ““We will have a zero tolerance policy for anyone who looks or feels sick.”