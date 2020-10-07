The Tampa Bay Lightning’s affinity for Kelowna hockey players continued on Wednesday morning when they selected Jack Finley in the NHL draft.
Tampa traded the 124th pick this year, and a second-round pick in 2021, to move up in the draft and take the Spokane Chiefs centre.
“We’re thrilled to see Jack be selected by Tampa Bay,” said Chiefs’ general manager Scott Carter. “They have drafted an outstanding young man.
“This is a well-deserved milestone in his career and reflects the work he has put into his development here in Spokane.”
A tall, imposing forward standing at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, Finley had the attention of scouts after breaking out with 57 points (19G-38A) in 61 games during the 2019-20 season, centering a line with WHL Player of the Year Adam Beckman. NHL Central Scouting had him ranked at 38th among North American skaters headed into the draft.
A key force for Spokane on faceoffs, he won 53.4% of his draws despite turning 17 on just September 2. He is just 13 days shy of the NHL cut-off (Sept. 15) that would have put him first eligible to be drafted in 2021.
The former first-round bantam pick has hockey bloodlines; father Jeff played over 700 NHL games as a defenseman primarily with St. Louis and now works as an amateur scout for Winnipeg.
Jeff is also a former Kelowna Rockets assistant coach. Jack is a former MVP of the Okanagan Rockets in the BCMML.
The Stanley Cup champion Lightning have recently chosen Cal (14th overall, 2017) and Nolan Foote (27th overall, 2019) of the Kelowna Rockets, although they traded Nolan to New Jersey last season.
As for the Rockets themselves, Czech Republic forward Pavel Novak is a possible pick in middle rounds. NHL Central Scouting has him ranked 85th overall among North American skaters.